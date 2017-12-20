Pick-up prime rib Christmas dinner from Kahala Hotel

The executive chef Wayne Hirabayashi and baker Sonya Oliveri appeared on Sunrise to give tips on how to make your own prime rib dinner. If you're not up to making your holiday meal, you could just pick it up from the Kahala Hotel and Resort on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. For $385 (plus tax), you can get an 8-course meal for 8 people that is ready to go between 3 - 6 pm.

The menu includes slow roasted, boneless prime rib, smashed garlic potatoes, seasonal garden vegetables sauteed, Nalo green salad with dried cranberries and candied walnuts, celery seed dressing, beef au jus, horseradish cream, dinner rolls and Christmas apple strudel with eggnog crème Anglaise and chocolate amaretto drizzle.

If you're looking for a fresh holiday gift, the hotel is offering Stollen, a traditional German bread that people enjoy during the holidays. The recipe was handed down to Chef Sony from her own family in Germany. It's made with dried fruits, nuts and spices with a Marzipan center and dusted with vanilla bean sugar. Stollen is supposed to represent Baby Jesus wrapped up in his white receiving blanket and the fruits & almonds inside of the special Bread symbolizes the gifts from The Wise Men. The cost is $26 plus tax per loaf.

To pre-order the Prime Rib To-Go dinner or Kahala’s Christmas Stollen, call 808.739.8760.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now.