Forecast: Maui County, Big Island bear the brunt of a cold front

Kauai and Oahu are already seeing drier, cooler conditions. A cold front has pushed the wet and unstable weather to the east where it continues to impact Maui County and the Island of Hawaii.

The windward neighborhoods on the island of Maui have been very wet overnight and this morning. Kahului airport had 2.64" of rain between 4:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m.

Much of the Big Island is wet, but no heavy showers yet this morning. A different story on the summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa. Those areas above 12,000 feet may get another foot of snow today.

All islands should be in the clear by Thursday morning and enjoy much drier, cooler weather through Friday.

For Honolulu, Wednesday will be partly cloudy with some scattered showers. Cool, northerly winds will allow a high of only 77 degrees.

Surf is bigger with a new swell keeping most north and east shores under an advisory. The waves today will be 15-20 feet north, 5-10 feet west, 4-8 feet east, 1-3 feet south.

Flash Flood Warning for Windward Maui until 8:00 a.m.

Flood Advisory for the entire island of Maui until 7:45 a.m.

Flash Flood Watch for Maui County and the Island of Hawaii through late tonight.

High Surf Advisory for the north and east shores of all islands except Lanai.

Small Craft Advisory for all Kauai waters, windward coastal waters of the rest of the state, and the Kaiwi channel.

- Dan Cooke

