8-inch water main break affecting traffic in Manoa

A water main break is affecting traffic in Manoa on Wednesday morning.

A portion of Manoa Road, between Lanihuli Drive and Ahualani Place, is closed while crews make repairs to the 8-inch water main.

The Board of Water Supply said the break was reported Tuesday evening.

At least 11 customers are without water service at this time. A water wagon is located at 2033 Ahualani Pl.

This story will be updated.

