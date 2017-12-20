Flash Flood Warning issued for Windward Maui as unstable weather lingers

Unstable weather lingering over the islands is continuing to produce heavy rain, prompting several weather alerts.



A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Windward Maui until 8 a.m. Wednesday.



According to the National Weather Service, the rain gage at Kahului airport reported nearly 2.65 inches of rainfall in the past hour.



Meanwhile, a Flash Flood Watch remains posted for the rest of Maui County as well as Big Island. That means heavy showers and thunderstorms are possible in these regions through the day.



The watch expires Wednesday night.



The unstable weather has also created some wintry conditions for Big Island summits. A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for those areas.

This story will be updated.

