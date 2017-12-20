Pedestrian in critical condition after Waimanalo accident - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Pedestrian in critical condition after Waimanalo accident

EAST HONOLULU, OAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

A man is in critical condition after an accident in Waimanalo Tuesday night.

EMS officials say the 55-year-old man was hit in front of the Waimanalo fire station. 

The patient was transported in critical condition to a trauma center. 

This story will be updated.

