NTSB says pilot was avoiding clouds before crash on Molokai - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

NTSB says pilot was avoiding clouds before crash on Molokai

(Image: Viewer) (Image: Viewer)
MOLOKAI (HawaiiNewsNow) -

The National Transportation Security Board released new details about the final moments of a fatal plane crash on Molokai in early December.

According to a preliminary report, federal investigators say pilot Bill Vogt was six miles off course on his flight in to the Molokai Airport on the morning of Dec. 10.

The report says he contacted air traffic control saying he was correcting his path, but maneuvering to avoid clouds. That's when investigators say he lost contact with air traffic control personnel. 

The plane was later found charred on a Molokai hillside near Maunaloa.

Bill Vogt and his wife Lynn were killed in the accident. They were remembered by friends and family as a "beautiful couple."

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly