Hawaiian Airlines wants to purchase assets of defunct Island Air

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

The parent company of Hawaiian Airlines has offered to buy Island Air's assets and operating certificate.

The trustee overseeing the liquidation of Island Air filed a motion Tuesday authorizing the sale to Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. for $750,000.

The sale includes items such as federal permits and licenses, ground service equipment, customer mailing lists and office equipment. It would also include rights to intellectual property such as patents, trademarks and trade secrets, and air manuals and other training materials.

A judge gave preliminary approval of the sale. What Hawaiian will do with the assets is not yet clear. 

The final bankruptcy court hearing is set for January 5.

