Hawaiian Airlines wants to purchase assets of defunct Island Air

Island Air filed for bankruptcy protection nearly a month ago, but news that it was shutting down still took employees by surprise.

Island Air employees have been told by a bankruptcy judge that there is no guarantee they will receive their final paychecks.

Judge tells Island Air workers they might not get final pay

One week after Hawaii's second-largest airline shut down operations, hundreds of Island Air employees are stuck searching for a new job.

Hundreds of Island Air employees look for work with former competition

The parent company of Hawaiian Airlines has offered to buy Island Air's assets and operating certificate.

The trustee overseeing the liquidation of Island Air filed a motion Tuesday authorizing the sale to Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. for $750,000.

The sale includes items such as federal permits and licenses, ground service equipment, customer mailing lists and office equipment. It would also include rights to intellectual property such as patents, trademarks and trade secrets, and air manuals and other training materials.

A judge gave preliminary approval of the sale. What Hawaiian will do with the assets is not yet clear.

The final bankruptcy court hearing is set for January 5.

