Mad scramble underway to grab firecrackers for New Year's

As 2017 winds down to its final days, many around the world are looking forward to ringing in the new year.

LIST: New Year's Eve events across Hawaii to ring in 2018

While many are cleaning up after all the Christmas festivities, some are preparing to ring in the new year with a bang.

The Honolulu Fire Department wants to remind everyone to exercise caution as firecracker sales begin on Tuesday.

Consumer grade fireworks were banned on Oahu in 2011, and only firecrackers are sold to those with a permit.

“We hope that people will respect the fireworks ordinance and understand the dangers associated with firecracker use. While the number of fireworks-related injuries on Oahu is typically lower than elsewhere in the nation, even a single incident is one too many because it causes suffering, which is preventable," Fire Chief Manuel Neves said.

Firecrackers may be ignited between 9 p.m. on Dec. 31 until 1 a.m. Jan. 1, 2018.

HFD reminds permit holders that a permit does not guarantee there will be enough supply for everyone. Firecracker sales to permit holders are on a first-come, first-serve basis.

HFD also wants to remind the public the use of aerial fireworks by consumers is prohibited.

Over the last four years, fire officials have seen an increase in the amount of fireworks permits issued.

In 2010, 10,922 permits were issued. In 2016, that number steadily increased to more than 17,150.

Permits may be purchased at any Satellite City Hall.

