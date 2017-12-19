Governor urges Supreme Court to issue speedy ruling on TMT case

Opponents of a giant telescope planned for a Hawaii mountain are appealing the state land board's approval of the project's construction permit.More >>
Opponents of a giant telescope planned for a Hawaii mountain are appealing the state land board's approval of the project's construction permit.More >>
The Hawaii Board of Land and Natural Resources approved a permit to build the controversial Thirty Meter Telescope atop Mauna Kea.More >>
The Hawaii Board of Land and Natural Resources approved a permit to build the controversial Thirty Meter Telescope atop Mauna Kea.More >>
After more than four months of testimony from over 70 witnesses and thousands of documents to review, a retired Circuit Court judge has made her recommendation that the state land board reissue a permit to allow construction of the controversial Thirty Meter Telescope project on top of Mauna Kea.More >>
After more than four months of testimony from over 70 witnesses and thousands of documents to review, a retired Circuit Court judge has made her recommendation that the state land board reissue a permit to allow construction of the controversial Thirty Meter Telescope project on top of Mauna Kea.More >>
Photos from Hawaii surfer John John Florence's second-consecutive world championship campaign in 2017.More >>
Photos from Hawaii surfer John John Florence's second-consecutive world championship campaign in 2017.More >>
The governor's ceremonial residence has gotten some upgrades.More >>
The governor's ceremonial residence has gotten some upgrades.More >>
PHOTOS: Erosion eats away at Oahu beachesMore >>
PHOTOS: Erosion eats away at Oahu beachesMore >>
PHOTOS: 'Hawaii Five-0' Season 8 set visitMore >>
PHOTOS: 'Hawaii Five-0' Season 8 set visitMore >>
Check out these photos of holiday decorations from Hawaii News Now's viewers, and be sure to submit yours at our Hawaii News Now Facebook page!More >>
Check out these photos of holiday decorations from Hawaii News Now's viewers, and be sure to submit yours at our Hawaii News Now Facebook page!More >>