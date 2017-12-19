Cemetery vandalism leaves families reeling as lawmaker promises action

While Gary Shim does what he can to maintain Sunset Memorial Park, illegal campers desecrate the sacred ground where his loves ones are buried.

Police are investigating after vandals apparently broke into a mausoleum at a Pearl City cemetery and scattered bones in the area.

After human remains were found scattered across part of a Pearl City cemetery this week, families of those with loved ones buried there were left worrying if it could happen again.

"I have my mom and my grandmother in this immediate area and I didn't know what to expect so I had to come down and see it for myself."

A woman who asked not to be identified is one of several people who made the gut wrenching journey to Sunset Memorial Park Tuesday checking to see if her family member's tombs are still in tact.

"First you get the fright. Then you get the anger knowing that nothing's really going to be done. This graveyard has been a mess for more than a decade," said the woman.

Problems at the cemetery grew after the owner ran out of money. Mounds of rubbish litter the graveyard, along with the charred frame of a maintenance shed that burned more than a year ago. Meantime a homeless camp on the property continues to expand.

While police have opened an investigation into the desecration of the tomb, the culprit remains a mystery.

"I don't know what lurks in the mind of a person who would do this," said Rep. Roy Takumi (D) Waipahu, Pearl City.

Rep. Takumi has been pushing the state to pass a law that would allow a non-profit to take over maintenance of the cemetery. Despite it being voted down last year he says he's determined to get it through.

"The Pearl City neighborhood board has taken the lead on asking for volunteers and they're in motion now to create this non-profit," said Rep. Takumi.

Peter Fernando is one of several volunteers who spends his weekends cutting the grass there. He says having regular maintenance is a good start but more is needed.

"Getting the homeless out. That would be the first major step to this thing. The next major step in this thing would be try to secure the place if you don't secure the place it's going to be happening all over again," said Fernando.

Because the cemetery is private property it's up to the owner to file a complaint with police to have the homeless camp removed. Hawaii News Now has spent two days trying to reach him. He has yet to return our calls.

As for the scattered remains, they have not yet been identified. Witnesses say the man who owns the cemetery placed the bones back in a cement urn and sealed it in an unmarked tomb.

HPD and the state commerce department is continuing their investigation.

