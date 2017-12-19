City to auction off abandoned, unclaimed vehicles - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

City to auction off abandoned, unclaimed vehicles

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Honolulu's unclaimed and abandoned vehicles are going up for auction. 

The city will hold an online auction to sell off vehicles that have been clogging tow lots and storage facilities.

The online auction for unclaimed vehicles will begin Wednesday Dec. 20 at 8 a.m. Abandoned vehicles go up for auction a day later, also at 8 a.m.

Bidders who win the auction will be responsible to pay for all towing and storage fees, the city says, and each vehicle will have a minimum $50 bid.

A full list of vehicles up for auction along with their corresponding fees can be found here. The online auction will be conducted through the city's Vendor Self-Service website. 

All funds brought in from the auction will go to the city's general fund.

