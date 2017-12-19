Porch pirates are on the rise. Here's how to protect your packages

Across the country, people are fighting back against porch pirates.

They're rigging boxes with animal feces or a harmless bang or installing cameras to catch the thieves in the act.

But officials say there are also some other important things that people can do to protect their packages.

Brian Shaugnessy, U.S. postal inspector in Honolulu, said mail theft is often part of a criminal operation involving ID theft, bank fraud and credit card fraud.

In areas where you see more use of meth, there's also more mail theft, he said.

"A lot of the individuals that we've arrested for stealing mail in recent years have been new methamphetamine addicts so they get hooked on the drug," he said. "They don't realize how expensive it is. They run out of money quickly."

Shaugnessy recommends tracking packages and signing up at usps.com to receive parcel delivery alerts by text or email.

For shipments from online retailers, law enforcement recommends using a lock box or asking neighbors for help.

"When you have things shipped, you are actually able to input special instructions so you can say if I'm not at home, please deliver to unit such and such or my neighbor next door," said Sgt. Chris Kim, of Crimestoppers Honolulu.

At the main post office near the airport, customers mailing packages to the mainland said they were worried about porch pirates.

Beverly Scoggins said she took precautions.

"We did priority mail. We did tracking and signature required so it's worth every penny," she said.



