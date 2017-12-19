Laser pointed at Marine Corps helicopter crew over Bellows

The military and police are investigating after someone pointed a laser at a helicopter air crew earlier this month.

The incident happened Dec. 5, when a Marine helicopter crew was on a routine flight near Marine Corps Training Area Bellows.

Aiming a laser at an aircraft is a federal crime, and cause distract, disorient or debilitate a pilot.

Violators can face up to 5 years in prison.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police.

