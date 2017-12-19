Study: Most east Hawaii rats carry the parasite responsible for rat lungworm

Most rats tested in the South Hilo district carry the parasite responsible for rat lungworm disease.

That's the conclusion of a new, comprehensive study that underscores why east Hawaii is the epicenter of rat lungworm in the United States — and why further studying the transmission of the disease is so vital.

Results of the study were published this week in the open access online journal PLOS ONE.

Of 545 wild rats tested, 94 percent were positive for Angiostrongylus cantonensis, a parasitic nematode.

"The exceptionally high prevalence of A. cantonensis infection" in rats in east Hawaii, the study's authors said, "is cause for concern and indicates the potential for human infection ... is greater than previously thought."

So far this year, 17 people statewide have contracted rat lungworm -- the highest number of cases in more than a decade.

Rat lungworm is a disease that affects the brain and spinal cord.

It's caused by a parasite that's only found in rodents.

Rodents pass the larvae on in their feces, and other animals (including slugs or snails) can become infected. Humans can get sick when they inadvertently eat those intermediate hosts, usually on raw produce that hasn't been washed.

The disease causes a rare type of meningitis. Some people have no or mild symptoms. Others can become violently ill.

Those who do exhibit symptoms complain of severe headache and stiffness of the neck, tingling or painful feelings in the skin or extremities, low-grade fever, nausea, and vomiting. Sometimes, the disease can also cause temporary face paralysis as well as light sensitivity.

To lower your chances of getting rat lungworm, health officials recommend:

Carefully inspecting, washing and storing produce in sealed containers.

Washing fruits and vegetables under running water, especially leafy greens, in order to remove any tiny slugs or snails.

Controlling snail, slug, and rat populations around your property, especially around home gardens.

