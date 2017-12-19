Rainbow Wahine basketball takes on 2 Top 20 teams this week

The Rainbow Wahine Basketball team is set to take on two top-20 teams -- No.19 Texas A&M and No. 10 Oregon -- on Dec. 20 and Dec. 22 respectfully, in the Duel in the Desert this week in Las Vegas, Nev.
Coming off a 65-60 win over the Arizona Wildcats, the Rainbow Wahine are now 6-5 overall on the season. Both the Aggies and the Ducks are 9-2 overall.
#HawaiiWBB Battles No. 19 Texas A&M, No. 9 Oregon At Duel In The Desert https://t.co/x1SGbgYJkm— Wahine Basketball (@WahineBBall) December 19, 2017
The ‘Bows take on an Aggies team that is currently on a three game win streak, most recently defeating the USC Trojans 75-74.
After their game with the Aggies, the Rainbow Wahine play No.10 Oregon, the No.3 scoring offense in the NCAA.
Oregon is coming off a convincing 90-46 victory against Ole Miss.
Hawaii takes on Texas A&M on Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 10:00 a.m. HT, followed by a date with the Ducks on Friday, Dec. 22 at 10:00 a.m. HT.
