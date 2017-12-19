State still assessing damage left behind in Waikiki by grounded vessel

Crews are still working to survey the damage left behind by a large fishing vessel that was stuck on the reef off Waikiki for more than two months.

The state said a preliminary assessment by divers "observed damage to the reef in terms of broken coral and live rock."

Separately, there's a salvage operation to remove large parts of the vessel that ended up in the water.

On Tuesday, a state Department of Land and Natural Resources spokesman said salvage crews have spent about four days at the site off Kaimana Beach, removing debris and fishing hooks from the water.

They have "several more days of work" yet to do, the spokesman said.

The 79-foot longline fishing vessel ran aground off Kaimana Beach on Oct. 10, when it was returning to its Honolulu home port from American Samoa with 20 people on board.

An investigation into what caused the accident is ongoing.

The U.S. Coast Guard and private salvage operators spent more two months trying to pull the vessel from the reef. After removing it, it was sunk off Oahu.

