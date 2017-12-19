Low-cost carrier makes inaugural flight to Hawaii

Scoot now serves the islands.

The low-cost airline made it inaugural flight to Hawaii on Tuesday, with service from Singapore through Osaka.

To celebrate the air carrier's entry into the Hawaii market, the airline is offering $80 one-way fares from Honolulu to Osaka and $200 one-way fares to Singapore. The promotional fares are good for travel through Christmas Day.

Scoot is the low-cost arm of the Singapore Airlines Group.

"Hawaii's always been the big high-quality destination in the world and so it only makes natural sense that there should be more convenient flight directions from Southeast Asia, where we are, into Hawaii," said Lee Lik Hsin, CEO of Scoot.

He added, "We bring the airfares down to a more affordable level so that more people can travel."

He said Scoot will fly to Hawaii four times a week.

