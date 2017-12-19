Trending - Keanu face swap with Kylo Ren, T Rex dad and Uber text

In "what's trending" today, Steve shares a mind blowing face swap between Keanu Reeves and Adam Driver, the actor who plays Kylo Ren in the new Star Wars series. It's pretty amazing because it's really hard to tell them apart.
Grace shares a video that has gone viral. As of today, it had more than 4 million views. It shows a dad in Louisiana jumping up and down at the end of his driveway, in an inflatable Tyrannosaurus Rex costume. He is clearly waiting for something and it's a school bus. You see his daughter emerge and then run as fast as she can AWAY from her dad. She's laughing but obviously embarrassed by her father.
Dan shared a text message chain.
Unidentified caller: I am here for you
Me: Thanks, I'm going through a tough time so that means a lot.
Me: And I'm sorry, I lost all my contacts who is this?
Unidentified caller: This is your Uber driver. I am here to pick you up.
