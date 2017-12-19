Former UH professor sentenced for transporting child porn

A former University of Hawaii professor was sentenced to 80 months in prison for transporting child pornography online.

Court documents say in Februrary 2016, 62-year-old Beei-Huan Chao used a file-sharing program called Vuze to obtain child pornography and share it with others. Undercover FBI agents executed a search warrant at Chao’s home and found more than 500 images of child porn on electronic devices.

Chao pleaded guilty to the offense in May 2017.

In addition to the prison sentence, Chao also faces 10 years of supervised release and a $35,000 fine.

UH said Chao was a mechanical engineering professor and the graduate chairman of the mechanical engineering department.

