Gov. Ige unveils supplemental budget proposal

Gov. David Ige on Monday unveiled his supplemental budget proposal.

Among the highlights: More than $15 million will go toward supporting homeless housing programs, outreach services and public safety reinforcement.

Ige says homelessness has declined statewide for the first time in nine years.

He is also seeking a $100 million cash infusion for housing development to support the downward trend.

“We know that producing more homes for our residents will have an impact on homelessness, and we are committed to using all the tools the state has to produce housing,” Ige said.

Some other highlights of the budget: $275 million for capital improvements and public schools and the University of Hawaii, and for programs to help students seek higher education. More than $30 million will help support local agriculture and protect Hawaii’s natural resources.

