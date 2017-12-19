Forecast: Heavy showers, heavy snow possible today

Tropical moisture moving up from the southwest combined with instability aloft could add up to some heavy showers today. Thunderstorms are also possible. Maui County and the Island of Hawaii are most likely to get the stormy weather, but Oahu is right on the edge of the wet and could also see some flooding.

Big Island summits could see snow above 12,000 feet. Accumulations could top 24 inches.

For Honolulu, expect mostly cloudy skies and a high of 80 degrees today. There could be some patches of blue overhead, particularly for Kauai and Oahu. Winds will be light and variable.

A cold front is just northwest of Kauai this morning. It will move across that island late this afternoon and then Oahu overnight. It will bring some showers, and then in its wake, cool and dry northerly wind flow for the rest of the work week.

Surf is just big enough for advisories along some north and east shores. Multiple northerly swells are forecast for the week ahead. Waves today will be 12-17 feet north, 4-8 feet east and west, 1-3 feet south.

Flash Flood Watch for Oahu, Maui County, and the Island of Hawaii

Winter Storm Warning for Big Island summits

High Surf Advisory for North and East shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and Maui

Small Craft Advisory for Kauai County coastal and channel waters, Oahu and Maui County windward coastal waters, and the Kaiwi channel

- Dan Cooke

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.