Reminiscent of previous holiday vacations, Obama spotted in Hawaii again

Just like when he was president, Barack Obama is in Hawaii for the holidays.

The 44th president was spotted playing a round of golf in Kaneohe on Monday.

Viewer Carlo Bermudez said he hit the links at the Klipper Golf Course at Marine Corps Base Hawaii.

Obama even stopped to shake a few hands after his round.

Although it’s unclear when he arrived in Hawaii or how long he will stay, the visit was reminiscent of his previous holiday vacations spent in the islands.

Obama was born and raised on Oahu, and has returned several times this year.

