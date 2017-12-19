Priest's sex assault victim: 'They're sorry they got caught'

Chesjoy 'Anthony' Long was abused by a priest at a Keaukaha church almost fifty years ago – a priest who was later treated by Dr. Robert Browne, the former head of psychiatry at Saint Francis Hospital who himself molested dozens of Kamehameha Schools students.

In this web exclusive clip, Long explains how his abusive childhood within the church forever tarnished his perception of religion, as well as the reckoning he expects his abuser to face in the afterlife.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.