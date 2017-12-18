Priest's sex assault victim: My parents handed money to man who molested me

Chesjoy 'Anthony' Long was abused by a priest at a Keaukaha church almost fifty years ago – a priest who was later treated by Dr. Robert Browne, the former head of psychiatry at Saint Francis Hospital who himself molested dozens of Kamehameha Schools students.

In this web exclusive clip, Long recalls how his parents donated money to his local parish – handing money directly to the man who molested their son.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.