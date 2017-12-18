'Disgraceful' sewage leak at Sand Island park prompts more closures

A clogged sewer line at Sand Island Beach Park caused a large sewage spill at the popular multi-use park over the weekend.

"It's disgraceful, first of all, and I think it's totally abhorrent," said Brian Ellis of Kailua. "Even in third world countries, they wouldn't have (the spills) so close to their beaches."

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources, which manages the park, has been forced to temporarily close the restroom nearest the spill until the fixes can be completed.

Department officials say the problem was caused by a blocked sewer line, which forced untreated wastewater out of a clean-out pipe which is supposed to be capped.

The clean-out pipe is about 50 yards away from the park's Ewa-most bathroom, but sits just a few yards from the a new baseball field. Department officials say they have removed waste-related debris from the area and are working with a plumbing contractor to remove the clog.

Environmental activist Carroll Cox says leaks are frequent from the park's restrooms.

"Many of the people who live in the park, visit the park, frequent the park, show signs of staph infections caused by the restroom runoff," he tells Hawaii News Now.

Cox says the state should put up signs and barriers informing the public of the leaks.

