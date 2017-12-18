After talks, developer drops plan to have 'poor door' at Ala Moana condo

A developer has dropped plans to provide separate entrances for luxury condo owners and the tenants of affordable rentals at an Ala Moana highrise.

The developer of Prospac Tower had argued the entrances were about practicality.

But affordable housing advocates objected, calling the entrance to the affordable rentals a "poor door."

The 41-story, 400-foot project is slated for the corner of Keeaumoku Avenue and Makaloa Street, one block mauka of Ala Moana Center.

The original plan called for the entrance to 350 market-priced condo units on Keeaumoku.

The entrance to 79 affordable rentals would have been on Makaloa.

Now, said City Councilwoman Kymberly Marcos Pine, ProsPac plans to allow tenants across the project to use both entrances.

In their revised designs, an internal corridor will connect both entrances on the ground level.

Copyright 2017 HawaiiNewsNow. All rights reserved.