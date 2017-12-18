94-year-old attacked, robbed at Kaneohe senior living home

A 94-year-old was violently robbed after answering her door at the Pohai Nani retirement home this weekend.

Police said the woman answered her door around 6 p.m. Saturday after the suspect told the victim she knew her granddaughter -- even saying the granddaughter's name.

When the victim opened the door, the suspect allegedly grabbed her hair and pulled her into a hall. The suspect then pushed her way into the home, pulling the victim by the arm.

"M grandma opened the door and she proceeded to attack her. Like push her, punch her, put a gag in her mouth, and robbed her," said Guy Goya, the victim's grandson.

Police said the suspect got away with the victim's jewelry and purse. The victim was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

"She's super shaken up," said Goya. "Every time the doorbell rings, she jumps."

Police are looking for a woman believed to be in her 20s or 30s, between 5-foot-2 and 5-foot-6 with brown hair. She was last seen at Pohai Nani in a black shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Goya says his family does not know the suspect -- or how she knew his sister's name.

Police have opened a robbery investigation.

Pohai Nani would not comment on the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.

