Back to back! John John Florence wins second-straight world title

With his hometown of Haleiwa behind him, Hawaii surfer John John Florence clinched the 2017 WSL Men's World Title during competition at 2017 Billabong Pipe Masters on Monday.

Florence officially won the title after second-ranked Gabriel Medina was eliminated during the contest's quarterfinal round. Florence defeated Australian surfer Julian Wilson in the same round, 17.60 to 2.64, to advance to the semifinals and craft an insurmountable points lead ahead of Medina.

"I don't know what to say," Florence told reporters after clinching victory. "It's just been an awesome year. I'm so stoked. It's been hard for sure, but it's been fun."

This victory was Florence's second-straight WSL world title. The semifinal and final rounds of the Pipe Masters were scheduled to continue on Monday afternoon.

This story will be updated with more information.

