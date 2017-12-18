City surpasses road repair goals, but acknowledges there's more to do

Hawaii’s infrastructure is the worst in the nation, a new report says.

It's no secret Hawaii roads are pushed to the limit daily. With some of the worst traffic around and aging infrastructure, Honolulu drivers are tested in patience everyday.

But there is a silver lining to the daily commute.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced Friday the city has surpassed their goal of repaving Honolulu roads.

In January 2013, Mayor Caldwell set a goal to repave 1,500 lane-miles plagued with potholes. The city said Friday they exceeded that goal and have since paved 1,774 lane miles since Jan. 2013.

The work, completed by private contractors and the Department of Facility Maintenance, represents half of the city's total roads.

“Really, this should be an ongoing, forever effort, and it should never be allowed again to get to the point where it was when I came into office,” Mayor Caldwell said.

Mayor Caldwell and the city has invested over $550 million for road repairs, more than any other city administration.

In 2018, the city will focus repaving efforts to major thoroughfares in urban Honolulu, Aiea, Heights, Campbell Industrial Park, Kalaeloa and Manoa.

