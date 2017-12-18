Sheriff Drammeh named Big West Men's Basketball Player of the Week

After scoring a career-high 20 points against Utah Valley Sunday night, Rainbow Warrior guard Sheriff Drammeh was named the Big West Men's Basketball Player of the Week on Monday.

It's the first career Big West Player of the Week honor for Drammeh and the first honor for a Warrior this season.

The junior guard came up big for the Warriors against Utah Valley, scoring the go-ahead three-pointer with 37 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Drammeh, who played 33 minutes, added four rebounds and two assists to help Hawaii improve to 7-1 at home this season.

