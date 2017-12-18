SmartMoney Monday: Hosting a holiday meal on a budget

It's time to get the loved ones together for a feast, can you please pass the savings? In this week's SmartMoney Monday, we're talking about hosting a holiday meal on a budget. The key is to create a realistic budget that is within your means. It's easy to go over budget but use it to stay on track.
You'll also want to be very deliberate when creating your guest list. You want to ensure it includes everyone you really want there. Anne Banting from Bank of Hawaii has more tips for your holiday meal in this week's SmartMoney Monday.
