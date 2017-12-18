Rainbow Warriors hold off Utah Valley, 70-69

The Rainbow Warrior basketball team nearly coughed up the win, but the Warriors held on to defeat Utah Valley 70-69 Sunday night at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Hawaii (7-2) has now won its third-straight game, spearheaded by Sheriff Drammeh’s career-high 20-point performance.

Not only did Drammeh shoot lights out from the field (6-of-13), he also scored the go-ahead three-pointer with 37 seconds left to put the Warriors ahead.

Gibson Johnson added 15 points and six rebounds and Brocke Stepteau finished with a game-high seven assists

The Wolverines (7-5) were held to a season-low 36 percent shooting performance after shooting nearly 50 percent from the field, on the season averaging 81.3 points per game.

The Warriors will now move on to host the ninth annual Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Classic on Friday, Dec. 22. Hawaii will play host to No. 6 Miami at the Stan Sheriff Center, tip-off is set for for 8:00 p.m.

