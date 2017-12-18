Man pleads not guilty in murder of 18-year-old in Maili

A family is grieving and looking for answers after an 18-year-old was found dead on a Maili beach with what police describe as suspicious injuries.

A family is grieving and looking for answers after an 18-year-old was found dead on a Maili beach with what police describe as suspicious injuries.

A family searches for answers and mourns the loss of a 'beautiful soul'

A family searches for answers and mourns the loss of a 'beautiful soul'

Twenty-year-old Kamaua Van Gieson who, was arrested for murder in the death of an 18-year-old man in Maili earlier this week, has been charged.

Twenty-year-old Kamaua Van Gieson who, was arrested for murder in the death of an 18-year-old man in Maili earlier this week, has been charged.

Police charge man arrested for murder after death of 18-year-old in Maili

Police charge man arrested for murder after death of 18-year-old in Maili

New details were released Monday about the brutal murder of an 18-year-old man on Oahu's west side.

New details were released Monday about the brutal murder of an 18-year-old man on Oahu's west side.

Court documents: Suspect in Maili murder swam out to sea with body

Court documents: Suspect in Maili murder swam out to sea with body

The man charged with the murder of an 18-year-old in Maili entered a plea of not guilty before a judge Monday.

Kamaua Van Gieson, 20, is accused of fatally stabbing 18-year-old Dustin Molina on the night of Dec. 4

According to court documents, Van Gieson told his cousin that he stabbed Molina in the neck and attempted to dispose of the body by swimming it out to sea.

Molina's body was found the next day on the Maili shoreline. Sources said Molina's body was found face-up, with his arms slightly crossed across his chest.

Van Gieson was arrested three days later at Pearlridge Shopping Center, and charged with second-degree murder.

Molina's family members felt the loss, saying he just graduated from Waianae High School and had so much ahead of him.

“To hear what happened to him and how it happened to him, it’s heartbreaking," she said. "No one deserves to go like that. Just left like trash. It’s hurtful,” his cousin Chasity Kanamu said.

Molina's aunt Stacie said he "had the most beautiful soul I know. Most humble kid I know."

Van Gieson's bail was set at $1 million.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.