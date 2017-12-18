Man pleads not guilty in murder of 18-year-old in Maili - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

The man charged with the murder of an 18-year-old in Maili entered a plea of not guilty before a judge Monday.

Kamaua Van Gieson, 20, is accused of fatally stabbing 18-year-old Dustin Molina on the night of Dec. 4

According to court documents, Van Gieson told his cousin that he stabbed Molina in the neck and attempted to dispose of the body by swimming it out to sea.

Molina's body was found the next day on the Maili shoreline. Sources said Molina's body was found face-up, with his arms slightly crossed across his chest.

Van Gieson was arrested three days later at Pearlridge Shopping Center, and charged with second-degree murder.

Molina's family members felt the loss, saying he just graduated from Waianae High School and had so much ahead of him. 

“To hear what happened to him and how it happened to him, it’s heartbreaking," she said. "No one deserves to go like that. Just left like trash. It’s hurtful,” his cousin Chasity Kanamu said. 

Molina's aunt Stacie said he "had the most beautiful soul I know. Most humble kid I know."

Van Gieson's bail was set at $1 million.

