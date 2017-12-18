Dionne Warwick celebrates 77th birthday in Hawaii

The legendary singer and Grammy winner Dionne Warwick visited the set of Sunrise. She celebrated her 77th birthday in Hawaii just recently. She did so by giving back. She held a fundraiser at the Kahala Hotel and Resort in order to raise funds for the American Renaissance Academy, a performing arts high school in Kapolei. Warwick told Grace Lee that she was very impressed with the students on that campus as well as their level of talent.
The reason Warwick is spending so much time in Hawaii recently, is her son Damon Elliott. He has recently made Hawaii his home.
While she may be 77 years old, Warwick said that will still perform live. She has multiple performances coming up. When asked about her favorite songs, Warwick replied that she loves all of them and will never get tired of performing them.
