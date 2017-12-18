Sunrise Christmas Concert Series: Anuhea

With a delicate balance of fragility, strength and sass, Hawaiian born singer/songwriter Anuhea blends engaging lyrics, acoustic soul, pop, rap and reggae into a style that has earned her a reputation as Hawaii's #1 female artist. Anuhea's signature guitar rhythms, sultry vocals and honest songwriting weave acoustic soul, R&B, jazz and hip hop with pop appeal, making Anuhea Hawaii's next rising star.
