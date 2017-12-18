Winter Storm Warning up for Big Island summits

A combination of storm systems over the state could result in two feet or more of snow on the Big Island summits this week.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Winter Storm Warning from 6 p.m. Monday through 6 a.m. Thursday. Heavy snow is expected above 12,000 feet on Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa. Snowfall of one to two feet with localized higher amounts is possible.

The heavy snow will be accompanied by strong and gusty winds that could result in drifting and blowing snow and reduced visibility.

The road to the summit of Mauna Kea remained open Monday, but only to 4-wheel drive vehicles.

Copyright 2017 HawaiiNewsNow. All rights reserved.