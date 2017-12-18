The Traveling Lotus Project announces its first music festival in Hawaii

Roll out your yoga mats, bring your dancing shoes, swimsuits, and smiles for a full day experience with the Traveling Lotus Project. Participants are invited to indulge themselves on our Secret Island adventures, feed their imagination with immersive and inspirational speakers, and enjoy the sweet sounds of acoustic and electronic music with performances by NOA|AON, Mike Love, Paula Fuga, Hook + Line, Quadraphonix and more.

The Traveling Lotus Project supports a vision that brings together music, travel, the creative arts, innovative thoughts, and sustainable living. Participants are encouraged to abide by certain transformational agreements upon entrance into the festival. The day begins with an opening ceremony and an optional 90-minute ocean voyage tour on a catamaran, followed by a series of yoga classes, seminars, workshops and live music on the main stage at 2:00 p.m.

For more information visit http://www.travelinglotusproject.com

