Big Island police investigating suspicious death in Kau - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Big Island police investigating suspicious death in Kau

(Image: Google Maps) (Image: Google Maps)
BIG ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Big Island police are investigating a death that appears to be suspicious. 

Officials say they are awaiting a toxicology report as they investigate the death of a 42-year-old man in Kau. 

Authorities say Zachariah Sugrue was found dead on Tuesday, December 12th at a home on Catamaran Lane. 

Police say Sugrue had injuries that appeared to be suspicious, but a preliminary autopsy was unable to identify an exact cause of death with no signs of foul play. 

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 808-326-4646. 

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly