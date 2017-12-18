Big Island police investigating suspicious death in Kau

Big Island police are investigating a death that appears to be suspicious.

Officials say they are awaiting a toxicology report as they investigate the death of a 42-year-old man in Kau.

Authorities say Zachariah Sugrue was found dead on Tuesday, December 12th at a home on Catamaran Lane.

Police say Sugrue had injuries that appeared to be suspicious, but a preliminary autopsy was unable to identify an exact cause of death with no signs of foul play.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 808-326-4646.

