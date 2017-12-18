Life of Na Hoku Hanohano Award winning musician Randy Hongo remembered

Family, friends and fans are remembering the Na Hoku Award winning musician Randy Hongo.

Hongo died Saturday. He and his wife were well-known Christian recording artists.

The senior pastor at Hongo's church, Kalihi Union, says he will be missed throughout Hawaii and around the world.

"They made all kinds of music. It's a part of our culture. I know they used to send me their CD's and cassettes and we used to listen to them during the Christmas season. And that's true for so many people," Pastor Jonathan Steeper said.

According to his website, Hongo recorded 19 albums, six of which brought home coveted Na Hoku Hanohano Awards for Best Religious Album of the Year.

A memorial service will be held on Dec. 23 at Kalihi Union church. Visitation begins at 9 a.m. with a service to follow at 11 a.m.

