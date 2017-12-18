Hawaii assistant coaches departing program for Oregon State

A pair of University of Hawaii assistant coaches are leaving the Rainbow Warrior football program, according to an athletic department source with knowledge of the move.
Legi Suianoa, the 'Bows defensive coordinator, and Kefense Hynson, the school's wide receivers coach, are expected to accept coaching positions at Oregon State University, according to multiple media reports.
Jonathan Smith, who was hired as head football coach at Oregon State last month, coached with Suiaunoa at the University of Montana during the 2011. Hynson joined the Grizzlies coaching staff shortly after Smith departed for Boise State.
Suiaunoa remained with Montana until he was hired at Hawaii in 2015, shortly after Nick Rolovich was named head coach at Hawaii. He coached the Rainbow Warrior defensive linemen in 2016 before being promoted to defensive coordinator this season following the departure of Kevin Lempa.
Hynson was another member of Rolovich's inaugural coaching staff.
