Pilot in deadly Molokai crash didn't have proper medical certification

At least two people were killed in a plane crash on Molokai Sunday, Maui Fire Department officials confirm.

The pilot in a deadly crash on Molokai earlier this month did not have the medical certification required to fly.

The Star-Advertiser reports that 78-year-old Bill Vogt had not renewed the certificate after it expired in March.

William and his wife Lynn were on board a Cessna heading towards the Molokai Airport on Dec. 10 when they crashed about four miles from their destination.

Officials said the air traffic control tower lost communication with the aircraft around 11:15 a.m. Emergency crews later located the charred wreckage and used All Terrain vehicles to access the scene.

Friends and family remembered the pair as a "beautiful couple" who both helped the community in many ways.

Lynn was a teacher at Kamehameha Schools and William worked as a dentist.

It's still unclear whether some sort of health condition played a role in the crash. NTSB officials are investigating the cause of the crash.

