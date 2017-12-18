Suspects in gruesome Pupukea murder plead not guilty

In an emotional interview Friday, the husband of a woman brutally murdered at a North Shore home says he's forgiven the person who did it.

North Shore community mourns as suspects' past comes to light

Hailey Dandurand, 20, and Stephen Brown, 23, remain in policy custody Saturday, but have not yet been charged.

Standing silently beside their lawyers, the suspects in a brutal North Shore murder pleaded not guilty before a judge Monday.

Murder suspects Stephen Brown and Hailey Dandurand are charged with killing Telma Boinville in Pupukea earlier this month.

Brown and Dandurand appeared before the judge via video conference from OCCC.

Boinville was found brutally beaten to death in a North Shore home that she was cleaning.

Boinville's young daughter was tied up in another area of the home.

Brown is being held on $1 million bail while Dandurand's bail is set at $500,000.

Their trial is set for Feb. 19.

