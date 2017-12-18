Suspects in gruesome Pupukea murder plead not guilty - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Suspects in gruesome Pupukea murder plead not guilty

Standing silently beside their lawyers, the suspects in a brutal North Shore murder pleaded not guilty before a judge Monday. 

Murder suspects Stephen Brown and Hailey Dandurand are charged with killing Telma Boinville in Pupukea earlier this month. 

Brown and Dandurand appeared before the judge via video conference from OCCC. 

Boinville was found brutally beaten to death in a North Shore home that she was cleaning.

Boinville's young daughter was tied up in another area of the home. 

Brown is being held on $1 million bail while Dandurand's bail is set at $500,000.

Their trial is set for Feb. 19.

