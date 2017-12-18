Alaska woman accused of driving car into boyfriend on Hawaii island

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) - An Alaska woman accused of driving a car into her boyfriend on the Big Island has been charged with attempted murder.

West Hawaii Today reports that 30-year-old Crystal Young was taken into custody on Friday after witnesses say an argument led to the 36-year-old man being hit by the vehicle.

The man, also from Alaska, was taken to a hospital and then was flown to Honolulu in critical condition. He remained in the hospital Saturday night.

Witnesses say Young was driving circles around the man before she drove into him.

Witness Kade DuShey says Young got out of the vehicle after hitting the man then got back in and drove the car toward a dead end, where she fled on foot.

Witness Marcus Morton says Young was in police custody about 10 minutes after she fled into bushes.

Information from: West Hawaii Today, http://www.westhawaiitoday.com

