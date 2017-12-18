Girl, 13, critically injured after falling from a Maui condo

A 13-year-old girl suffered life-threatening injuries after falling from a condominium Sunday morning.

Officials say the girl apparently fell from a sixth floor window at the Kauhale Makai building on South Kihei Road around 9:30 a.m.

One witness described the alarming scene.

"We were cooking breakfast here in the condo and I heard a commotion above us. So I went outside to see what was going on and I found the young girl laying in the grass in front of our lanai," the witness said. "She didn't appear to be doing well. I thought maybe she had a seizure. Someone above said they thought she had fallen off the balcony."

She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police say it does not appear that foul play was involved. The case is being handled as a miscellaneous accident.

Copyright 2017 HawaiiNewsNow. All rights reserved.