Hawaii's attorney general enters race for US Congress

In a sit-down interview, State Attorney General Doug Chin told Hawaii News Now he will be running for U.S. Congress.

"When this opportunity came up, and we were seeing all the different things were happening with what was going on in Washington, D.C., I just realized it was time. It's time to step into the ring and really keep making a difference because I think that's one of the things that I've really learned in the past year - I can't keep silent, I've got to stand up for what I believe in and protect the values that I think are so important, not just to me, but to people all throughout our community," Chin said.

Chin is known for his repeated legal challenges to President Trump's travel ban. He admitted he's not an experienced politician, but says his 15 years in the city's prosecuting office has provided him with experience in fighting for what he believes in.

"There's so many different ways that we can be able to challenge with the federal government, with the Trump administration," Chin said. "On one hand, it's been a tremendous experience, just being able to fight the administration in court - to be able to win several times whether it's on the travel ban lawsuit or undocumented immigrants or transgenders in the military - that's been great. But I think there's another component that's also important, which is just being able to take the fight to the administration in congress."

Chin also served as managing director under former Honolulu Mayor Peter Carlisle.

Some of Chin's other priorities includes making Hawaii more affordable and continuing to back legislation that highlights Hawaii's strategic military location in the Pacific Ocean.

Chin is expected to formally announce his candidacy Monday.

Congressional candidates already in the race include Honolulu City Councilman Ernie Martin, state Sen. Donna Mercado Kim and state Rep. Kaniela Ing. All are vying for the seat vacated by Colleen Hanabusa, who is running to become Hawaii's next governor.

