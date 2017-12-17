Suspect sought in unprovoked Mililani attack that killed 52-year-old

Police are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect in an unprovoked attack in Mililani that left a man dead.

Police identified the suspect as Shane Dilwith, 24, who is wanted for second-degree murder.

Family members identified the victim as 52-year-old Thomas Morikawa.

Police say the victim was punched at Jungle Juice Market last week Friday, causing him to hit his head on the floor.

Morikawa was taken to the hospital in critical condition and his family took him off life support Friday.

The suspect is being described as being 5-foot-8, with a medium build, black hair and brown eyes. Police described the suspect's ethnicity as Filipino.

