Nearly 1,000 UH Manoa students walk the stage during mid-year commencement

Clad in their green academic gowns and fancy caps, nearly 1,000 UH Manoa students walked the stage at Stan Sheriff Center on Saturday for the University's mid-year commencement ceremony.

737 bachelor's degrees and 215 advanced degrees were handed out.

"I'm pretty stoked," said graduate Taylor Onizuka. "It's hard to believe I'm graduating. I finally did it."

"This whole journey was for my nation and my people," said Ka'i'ini Aranaydo, who received his degree in Hawaiian Studies. "I couldn't have done it without my mo?oku?auhau, my ancestors that came before me. This whole journey is dedicated to them."

Martha Nussbaum, a nationally renowned philosopher and author, was the keynote speaker.

Annabelle Le Jeune was the student speaker. "My message is just to encourage the fellow graduates to write your own story and don't let anyone else tell you who you are," she said.

The ceremony lasted about two hours.

Family and friends who attended said traffic, parking and seating all ran smoothly.

"It was very smooth," said Sione Tuiasoa. "The crowd was very good and very nice."

But over at UH Hilo's Vulcan Gymnasium, some parents complained of poor planning.

"We found out we can't get in because it's at capacity," said Darrin Cox.

Cox flew to the Big Island from Oahu for his son's graduation.

He said he waited hours to get in, but dozens of others were forced to stand outside during the entire ceremony.

"There are several families waiting outside who will not see their kid graduate from college and this won't happen again, this will never happen again," Cox said. "Why didn't they put out tickets if they knew that there was only a certain amount of seats to be accounted for?"

All UH graduations are at a first-come, first-seated basis.

The University declined an interview Saturday and said there were plenty of announcements urging attendees to come early.

