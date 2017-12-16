Worker injured in Kapolei industrial accident

KAPOLEI, Hawaii - Honolulu Fire Department officials say, a worker suffered burn injuries during an industrial accident Saturday.

It happened around noon at Green Recycling LLC on Hanua Street.

Workers were cutting a fuel tank when it exploded. A Honolulu Fire Department official said, one person was injured, but the man's injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

The explosion sparked a fire, then ignited tires and oil causing a large black plume of smoke.

It took fire crews about an hour to extinguish the fire.

