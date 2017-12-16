Six Hawaii post offices to be open this Sunday

The Postal Service announced that the following six Oahu Post Offices will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Sunday to serve its seasonal increase in holiday customers.

- Airport (Main) Post Office

- Ala Moana Post Office

- Kaneohe Post Office

- Mililani Post Office

- Waialae Kahala Post Office

- Waipahu Post Office

Postal officials expect Dec. 18-24 to be the busiest mailing week of the year, with more than 3 billion pieces of mail expected to be processed nationwide.

The Postal Service expects to process and deliver approximately 15 billion pieces of mail and 850 million packages between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.