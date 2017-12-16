Gay couple disagrees over consent to have child

HONOLULU (AP) - Attorneys for a divorced lesbian couple agree that consent to having a baby together is a crucial issue in their child support dispute but disagree over whether both spouses gave it.



The Hawaii Supreme Court heard arguments Thursday in a case that national gay rights advocates say they're paying close attention to.



An attorney for the woman who wants to give up her parental rights says her client didn't agree to her then-wife getting pregnant through a sperm donor. Rebecca Copeland also says the woman wasn't there for the birth and never had any meaningful relationship with the child.



Lambda Legal attorney Peter Renn, representing the woman who gave birth, says they both decided to have the baby.



The child, who's now 2, was born during the couple's divorce.



Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.